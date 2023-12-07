Grand Strand Humane Society’s new facility projected to open in 2026

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Humane Society is now a little closer to getting a new facility to call home.

“We have such a need for this type of facility in Myrtle Beach,” said volunteer Dolly Urdanick.

RELATED COVERAGE:

It’s been years in the making-- In 2021, a pest infestation forced the shelter out of its facility. Since then, they’ve been on the hunt for a replacement, looking at dozens of properties and talking to several landowners.

“We felt like we were exhausting all of our options,” said Jess Wnuk, executive director of the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Earlier this week, the Santee Cooper Board of Directors voted to lease 10 acres on Waterside Drive to the Humane Society.

But, Wnuk said the facility may not open until 2026. Construction is expected to begin next fall and finish at the end of 2025.

“Of course, if we can push that even sooner, that is our goal,” said Wnuk.

This means the shelter will continue operating how it is now-- in multiple buildings. Urdanick said the dog kennels on Mr. Joe White Avenue are in desperate need of being replaced.

“It’s so dilapidated down there, and just a horrible place for even the volunteers and the people to be down there, much less the animals,” said Urdanick.

But, in the meantime, the humane society wants the community’s help.

“We’re going to continue to rely on the community to come out and adopt, to foster, and of course donate if they’re able because we will continue to be working under these split locations until the completion of that new facility,” said Wnuk.

Wnuk said right now, the humane society’s priority is getting site and building permits approved.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.