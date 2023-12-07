FIRST ALERT: Powerful cold front arrives Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You’re waking up to the coldest morning of the week before a significant warm up arrives this weekend. We’re giving you the First Alert to a powerful cold front that will deliver rain and wind to the Carolinas on Sunday.

REST OF THE WEEK

We’ve focused on the frost threat for this morning for nearly five days straight, giving you the First Alert to extra time needed this morning. As you head out the door, make sure you plan to warm up the car and scrape off the windshield.

Give yourself time this morning! The kids will need the extra layers and you'll need time to defrost the windshield and warm up the car. (WMBF)

Today will be a coldest day of the work week with highs only reaching the lower to mid 50s with plenty of sunshine and less wind.

Temperatures will climb as we head into the weekend with the low-mid 60s on Friday. Winds will continue to shift out of the south, amplifying the temperatures into the upper 60s to near 70 with increasing clouds on Saturday. If you have plans for the upcoming weekend, Saturday is the day for outdoor plans!

The coldest day of the week will be today with the warmer weather arriving as we head into the weekend. (WMBF)

NEXT BIG WEATHER MAKER

A very strong cold front will push through the Carolinas late in the day on Sunday. Ahead of the front, warm and increasingly humid weather will push temperatures to around 70.

Rain chances will increase through the day with scattered showers possible in the morning followed by much higher rain chances and the risk of some heavier downpours by the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder are expected throughout the day on Sunday.

Lower-level winds in the atmosphere are going to be MOVING on Sunday. With some of that mixing down, we will notice the gusty winds throughout the day on Sunday. Regardless of storm potential, Sunday will be impactful. It's a windy and rainy forecast. (WMBF)

Associated with the front will be an area of very strong upper levels winds that will pass over the area Sunday afternoon and evening. These strong winds could potentially result in the risk of a few strong storms, but there remains a high degree of uncertainty in any storm risk. Regardless, increasingly gusty winds are possible with the latest data supporting wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph by late Sunday.

Highs will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s for the weekend. We're focused on Sunday with an 80% chance of rain and gusty winds likely. (WMBF)

Even with a low severe weather risk, Sunday will be an impactful day. Winds will remain gusty through the entire day, making for a noisy forecast. Heavy rain and wind will be common at times on Sunday, even with a lower risk for storms. Make sure the Christmas decorations are secured and we will continue to monitor this system as we get closer to the weekend.

