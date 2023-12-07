‘Coaches vs. Overdoses’ prevention program expands across South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coaches vs. Opioids program was found in just a few parts of Texas last year, but now it’s expanded to South Carolina and four other states.

Adam Piper, the national director for Coaches vs. Overdoses said the growth of the program is clear.

“Last year this debut at about 24 high schools in Texas,” said Piper “This year it was five states, over 26,000 coaches, and almost 500 high school football games, but it’s being expanded to all sports in South Carolina.”

The program hands out educational materials and even the tools needed to get rid of excess prescription pills that may be lying around the house.

‘The Prevention Playbook’ is one of the information booklets handed out by coaches and other members of the organization to young athletes, the ones they’re trying to impact.

Michelle Smith, the coordinator for the Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s opioid program is familiar with the national statistics of overdoses, as well as the statistics in Horry County.

“Within the past three years, so between 2020 and 2022, we’ve lost over 680 community members throughout Horry County to a fatal overdose,” said Smith.

The big thing that makes the program in South Carolina different from the other four states is that it has the backing of the statewide coaches association.

Scott Earley, the Executive Director of the Athletic Coaches Association, emphasized that it’s never too late to start educating about the dangers of opioids.

“There’s schools tonight that are gonna be handing out at the basketball gyms because they didn’t quite fit it on their schedule, but they figured out how important it is so now they’re doing it in all sports,” said Earley.

While the playbooks will be handed out at this weekend’s North vs. South football game, the program is for all sports.

“It’s needed, we’ve heard from superintendents, we’ve heard from athletic directors that when they’re looking at opioid prescriptions, when they’re looking at student-athletes, injuries are coming from girls soccer, girls volleyball, cheerleading, lacrosse, so when we look at this, this is not a football problem,” said Piper.

