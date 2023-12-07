911 dispatcher, mother of 2 killed in Darlington County shooting; suspect identified

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County coroner identified a 21-year-old mother, who worked for the county as a 911 dispatcher, as the woman killed in a Wednesday night shooting.

Bethanylynn Shaw, a dispatcher for Darlington County E911, died in the shooting at the 2500 block of Timmonsville Highway, according to Coroner Todd Hardee.

“Darlington County 911 is deeply saddened with the passing of our dispatcher Bethany; please keep her family and friends and our department in your thoughts and prayers,” a Facebook post from the agency reads.

Shaw was a mother of two kids, and they meant the world to her, according to Shaw’s aunt, who wished to remain anonymous.

“Please keep the family, friends and co-workers of one [of] our dispatchers in your thoughts and prayers,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office states.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting with help from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Sheriff James Hudson Jr. confirmed they do have a suspect in custody. Brandon Dewitt was arrested Wednesday night and faces a murder charge, as well as neglect by a legal custodian and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

While details of the shooting have been limited, Darlington County Sheriff Hudson Jr. did confirm the shooting was “domestic-related.”

WMBF News received links to Amazon Wish Lists for Shaw’s kids’ Christmas. Click here or here to see the lists.

