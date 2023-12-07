Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

911 dispatcher ID’d as woman killed in Darlington County shooting

Bethanylynn Shaw, a dispatcher for Darlington County E911, died in the shooting on the 2500...
Bethanylynn Shaw, a dispatcher for Darlington County E911, died in the shooting on the 2500 block of Timmonsville Highway, according to Coroner Todd Hardee.(Darlington County E911 Facebook)
By Samuel Shelton and WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County Coroner identified a 21-year-old, who worked for the county as a 911 dispatcher, as the woman killed in a Wednesday night shooting.

Bethanylynn Shaw, a dispatcher for Darlington County E911, died in the shooting at the 2500 block of Timmonsville Highway, according to Coroner Todd Hardee.

“Darlington County 911 is deeply saddened with the passing of our dispatcher Bethany; please keep her family and friends and our department in your thoughts and prayers,” a Facebook post from the agency reads.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting with help from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

While details of the shooting have been limited, Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. did confirm the shooting was “domestic-related.”

It is unclear if authorities have a suspect in the case.

“Please keep the family, friends and co-workers of one [of] our dispatchers in your thoughts and prayers,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office states.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Doyle
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle
Beach Team Gymnastics at Terry & Don's
WMBF Investigates: Horry County gymnastics coach placed on restriction
In a Facebook post, Nakato Japanese Restaurant thanked its customers for their support over...
Japanese steakhouse to close in Myrtle Beach after 45 years
CCU fraternity facing suspension over alleged hazing
Inlet Square Mall will be closing at the beginning of 2024, but Belk and Planet Fitness will...
Inlet Square Mall closing at start of new year; Planet Fitness, Belk to stay on property

Latest News

Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
Sources identify UNLV shooter as former ECU professor
Tyler Doyle
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle
We're giving you the First Alert to an impactful Sunday with plenty of rain and gusty winds.
FIRST ALERT: Powerful cold front arrives Sunday
Man accused of sexual exploitation of minors using Dropbox, Snapchat