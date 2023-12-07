911 dispatcher ID’d as woman killed in Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County Coroner identified a 21-year-old, who worked for the county as a 911 dispatcher, as the woman killed in a Wednesday night shooting.

Bethanylynn Shaw, a dispatcher for Darlington County E911, died in the shooting at the 2500 block of Timmonsville Highway, according to Coroner Todd Hardee.

“Darlington County 911 is deeply saddened with the passing of our dispatcher Bethany; please keep her family and friends and our department in your thoughts and prayers,” a Facebook post from the agency reads.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting with help from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

While details of the shooting have been limited, Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. did confirm the shooting was “domestic-related.”

It is unclear if authorities have a suspect in the case.

“Please keep the family, friends and co-workers of one [of] our dispatchers in your thoughts and prayers,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office states.

