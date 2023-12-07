Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

8th grader rolls perfect game while competing in high school bowling match

Alyssa, an eighth-grade student from Turkeyfoot Middle School, bowled a perfect game in a...
Alyssa, an eighth-grade student from Turkeyfoot Middle School, bowled a perfect game in a recent competition.(Dixie Heights High School Athletics)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (Gray News) - A middle school student in Kentucky reportedly bowled a perfect game.

According to Dixie Heights High School Athletics, eighth grader Alyssa completed the feat while recently bowling in a competitive match.

WLWT reports the 13-year-old has been moved up in competition and proved why with a perfect score while competing against high school bowlers.

Alyssa reportedly bowls for Dixie Heights High School in Northern Kentucky while attending Turkeyfoot Middle School.

She has been bowling for just about three years and her 300 game against Boone County High School was her first sanctioned perfect score, reports said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Doyle
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle
Beach Team Gymnastics at Terry & Don's
WMBF Investigates: Horry County gymnastics coach placed on restriction
In a Facebook post, Nakato Japanese Restaurant thanked its customers for their support over...
Japanese steakhouse to close in Myrtle Beach after 45 years
CCU fraternity facing suspension over alleged hazing
Myrtle Beach man searching for vital organ donations to stay alive
Myrtle Beach man searching for vital organ donations to stay alive

Latest News

Man accused of having child sexual abuse material on phone
911 dispatcher, mother of 2 killed in Darlington County shooting; suspect identified
911 dispatcher killed in Darlington County shooting
WMBF Investigates: 4 Grand Strand pregnancy care centers stopping important service
Touchstone Energy Bowl players give back to Horry County kids with annual shopping spree