Sheriff’s office: Victim tied up, hit with brick during robbery in Dillon County; 2 arrested

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two suspects have been captured after a violent robbery in Dillon County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested William Cook, 35, of Latta and Archie Williams, 33, of Marion, on Thursday, Nov. 30 in connection to a robbery case.

Cook faces several charges including two counts of kidnapping and armed robbery. Williams is charged with accessory before and after the fact to a felony and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

The charges stem from a robbery along Briarpatch Lane in the Sellers community.

The victim told deputies he received a call from one of the suspects and met him in his yard.

Investigators learned that while in the yard talking to the suspect, four other people with their faces covered, jumped out of a car and held the victim at gunpoint.

Deputies said the suspects tied the victim’s hands behind his back with zip ties, hit the victim in the head with a brick and then picked up the victim and forced their way into the victim’s home.

The sheriff’s office said four of the suspects continued assaulting the victim in the home while one of the suspects held the victim’s girlfriend at gunpoint.

The victim told deputies multiple homes were taken during the robbery including jewlery, cellphones and a surveillance camera box.

Cook and Williams are being held at the Dillon County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office expects to make more arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dennis Cox at 843-774-1432 or call Crime Stopers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.