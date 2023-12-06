Submit a Tip
Report: Aviation safety system is under strain; some air traffic controllers say ‘a deadly crash is inevitable’

A New York Times report details “glaring vulnerabilities” in America’s air traffic controller ranks. (Source: CNN/WSB/THE NEW YORK TIMES)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new report by the New York Times said there are “glaring vulnerabilities” in the nation’s aviation safety system.

The paper highlights several incidents where staffing shortages and working conditions have stretched air traffic controllers to the limit — physically and mentally.

Federal officials said they know that air traffic controllers are under immense strain, but it could take years to fully address the factors behind it.

Some controllers told the Times “a deadly crash is inevitable.”

‘When we look at air traffic control equipment, we’re using aging equipment, paper strips. We don’t have ground radars at most of our facilities,” said Paul Rinaldi, president emeritus of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

But it’s not just an aging infrastructure putting air travelers in potentially grave danger. A blistering Times report says controllers are being pushed to the brink.

Using open-records requests, the newspaper found reports of some controllers admitting to being drunk, smoking marijuana or experiencing violence on the job — in some cases, even sleeping during a shift.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association said controllers are overworked and understaffed.

“The shortage is a big problem, and if you look at how long it takes to get a certified air traffic controller from the academy to certified in the facility, could take two to three years,” Rinaldi said.

“My initial focus has been on how to make these numbers go up quickly without lowering standards,” said Michael Whitaker, administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration.

The National Airspace System Safety Review Team points out that the current federal hiring plan, when factoring in retirements and other attrition, brings on fewer than 200 new controllers by 2032.

Some relief could come from the FAA’s Collegiate Training Initiative, which fast-tracks getting controllers into control towers using select colleges and universities.

“Get new people into the facilities, get them certified. It’s going to take two to three years, but we’ll be caught up, and we’ll start to actually see more than six controllers a year increase,” Rinaldi said.

The FAA said that it has dealt with any employee problems, like drinking, sleeping or drug use, on a case-by-case basis.

