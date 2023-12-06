Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Police searching for suspect in Timmonsville shooting

Zazavion Dukes
Zazavion Dukes(Timmonsville PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Timmonsville Police Department is looking for the man they say is behind a Monday shooting.

Zazavion Dukes is wanted on an attempted murder charge, steaming from a 12:30 a.m. shooting at the 500 block of Honda Way.

Dukes is accused of shooting someone multiple times with a handgun, sending them to the hospital.

Chief James Allen told WMBF News the shooting resulted from an earlier domestic incident in Florence County.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a Facebook post, Nakato Japanese Restaurant thanked its customers for their support over...
Japanese steakhouse to close in Myrtle Beach after 45 years
Beach Team Gymnastics at Terry & Don's
WMBF Investigates: Horry County gymnastics coach placed on restriction
Developers submitted building permit applications for a new Margaritaville resort along Ocean...
‘Margaritaville’ resort will add new hotel to Myrtle Beach skyline if approved
Inlet Square Mall will be closing at the beginning of 2024, but Belk and Planet Fitness will...
Inlet Square Mall closing at start of new year; Planet Fitness, Belk to stay on property
The crash occurred on I-74 eastbound near mile marker 116 in Woodford County.
Troopers: 1 dead after car crashes into tree, overturns in Darlington County

Latest News

The Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down over the Myrtle Beach coast on Feb. 4, 2023.
Fry introduces ‘Chinese Spy Balloon Assessment Act’ to determine impacts on security
Tyler Doyle
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle
Coastal Carolina athletics to hold press conference Wednesday
Far left (Rigby) mid-left (Nancy) mid-right (Sammy) far right (Shiloh)
Darlington Co. shelter says they must get some dogs off grounds, asking for help