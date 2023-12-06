Police searching for suspect in Timmonsville shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Timmonsville Police Department is looking for the man they say is behind a Monday shooting.

Zazavion Dukes is wanted on an attempted murder charge, steaming from a 12:30 a.m. shooting at the 500 block of Honda Way.

Dukes is accused of shooting someone multiple times with a handgun, sending them to the hospital.

Chief James Allen told WMBF News the shooting resulted from an earlier domestic incident in Florence County.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

