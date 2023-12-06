Pharmacies face high demands as flu cases rise in Horry County

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Flu cases are rising in Horry County according to Grand Strand medical experts.

They want to reinforce the advice that residents should stay home when sick and keep their hands clean. They said while it may seem like common sense advice, it plays a big role in stopping the spread of disease.

“There’s been a lot of flu going on and your normal upper respiratory illnesses you see this time of year,” Rivertown Pharmacy Nichole Crosby said.

Crosby said between filling Tamiflu prescriptions and seeing what people come in for, she can tell flu season is underway. However, there’s still a long way to go.

“You can see flu going through March, April,” she said.

Crosby also said they’ve seen strong demand for the flu shot and the new RSV vaccine.

“I just gave 2 of the RSVs,” she said.

Conway Medical Center’s chief medical officer, Dr. Paul Richardson said vaccines can also protect you. He said every individual should talk with their primary care physician to make the right choice for them.

“Most vaccines aren’t 100% effective, but if you look year over year, if you take influenza for instance, it’s about 30 to 70% effective,” Dr. Richardson said. “And I’ll take 30% over 0.″

Richardson said that COVID-19 cases are down locally, but there has been a rise in flu cases over the last couple of months. He also said there have been RSV cases even in adults.

“Wash these,” Dr. Richardson said while holding up his hands. “Our hands are our biggest spreaders of disease.”

Medical experts also ask that anyone who needs to leave home while ill takes proper precautions.

“If you’re sick and you’re going to the pharmacy, wear a mask,” Crosby said. “Be considerate.”

Multiple other pharmacies along the Grand Strand said they were too busy to do an interview, with one location even being short-staffed because their own technicians were out sick.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.