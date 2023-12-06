Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Missing Darlington County man died from gunshot wound to the head, coroner says

Man reported missing in Darlington County found dead in Lee County
(Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The death of a Darlington County man found in a neighboring county has now been ruled a homicide.

Lee County Coroner Larry Logan said an autopsy found that 20-year-old Tavaris Dolford died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to our sister station, WIS.

Dolford, who was from Darlington County, was reported missing by family members on Nov. 30. His body was later found inside a vehicle on Dutch Lane in Lee County.

Logan previously told WIS that several people passed by the car Dolford’s body was in along a rural road and thought it was suspicious.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is now leading the investigation into Dolford’s death.

Further details were not immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a Facebook post, Nakato Japanese Restaurant thanked its customers for their support over...
Japanese steakhouse to close in Myrtle Beach after 45 years
Beach Team Gymnastics at Terry & Don's
WMBF Investigates: Horry County gymnastics coach placed on restriction
Inlet Square Mall will be closing at the beginning of 2024, but Belk and Planet Fitness will...
Inlet Square Mall closing at start of new year; Planet Fitness, Belk to stay on property
Developers submitted building permit applications for a new Margaritaville resort along Ocean...
‘Margaritaville’ resort will add new hotel to Myrtle Beach skyline if approved
The crash occurred on I-74 eastbound near mile marker 116 in Woodford County.
Troopers: 1 dead after car crashes into tree, overturns in Darlington County

Latest News

The Timmonsville Police Department is looking for the man they say is behind a Monday shooting.
Police searching for suspect in Timmonsville shooting
A congressman representing the Grand Strand has introduced legislation in hopes of learning...
Fry introduces ‘Chinese Spy Balloon Assessment Act’
Another South Carolina agency is joining the case regarding a boater last seen in Horry County...
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle
Coastal Carolina basketball coach Cliff Ellis announces retirement