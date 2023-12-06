Missing Darlington County man died from gunshot wound to the head, coroner says

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The death of a Darlington County man found in a neighboring county has now been ruled a homicide.

Lee County Coroner Larry Logan said an autopsy found that 20-year-old Tavaris Dolford died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to our sister station, WIS.

Dolford, who was from Darlington County, was reported missing by family members on Nov. 30. His body was later found inside a vehicle on Dutch Lane in Lee County.

Logan previously told WIS that several people passed by the car Dolford’s body was in along a rural road and thought it was suspicious.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is now leading the investigation into Dolford’s death.

Further details were not immediately available.

