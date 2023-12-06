Submit a Tip
Man accused of sexual exploitation of minors using Dropbox, Snapchat

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 25-year-old man is facing charges in Horry County after authorities got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said Brandon Cutaia is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The agency said Cutaia’s alleged criminal activity happened on Dropbox and Snapchat. No further details were immediately available.

Online records show Cutaia was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday and was released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

