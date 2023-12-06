Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Man accused of setting mobile home on fire in Dillon County

Matthew Scarbourgh, Jr.
Matthew Scarbourgh, Jr.(Dillon County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing charges after allegedly setting a mobile home on fire late last week.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Scarbourgh, Jr. was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree arson and unlawful communication.

According to the sheriff’s office, Scarbourgh’s charges are linked to a Dec. 2 fire on Belaire Drive in Hamer. Deputies reported that a mobile home was burned, with the blaze already put out by county fire crews. It was also reported the fire appeared to have been set intentionally.

Authorities said Scarborough is being held at the Dillon County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a Facebook post, Nakato Japanese Restaurant thanked its customers for their support over...
Japanese steakhouse to close in Myrtle Beach after 45 years
Beach Team Gymnastics at Terry & Don's
WMBF Investigates: Horry County gymnastics coach placed on restriction
Inlet Square Mall will be closing at the beginning of 2024, but Belk and Planet Fitness will...
Inlet Square Mall closing at start of new year; Planet Fitness, Belk to stay on property
Developers submitted building permit applications for a new Margaritaville resort along Ocean...
‘Margaritaville’ resort will add new hotel to Myrtle Beach skyline if approved
Tyler Doyle
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle

Latest News

3 arrested in apartment assault near CCU; victim’s eye suffered permanent damage
The Timmonsville Police Department is looking for the man they say is behind a Monday shooting.
Police searching for suspect in Timmonsville shooting
A congressman representing the Grand Strand has introduced legislation in hopes of learning...
Fry introduces ‘Chinese Spy Balloon Assessment Act’
Another South Carolina agency is joining the case regarding a boater last seen in Horry County...
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle
Coastal Carolina basketball coach Cliff Ellis announces retirement