Man accused of setting mobile home on fire in Dillon County

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing charges after allegedly setting a mobile home on fire late last week.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Scarbourgh, Jr. was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree arson and unlawful communication.

According to the sheriff’s office, Scarbourgh’s charges are linked to a Dec. 2 fire on Belaire Drive in Hamer. Deputies reported that a mobile home was burned, with the blaze already put out by county fire crews. It was also reported the fire appeared to have been set intentionally.

Authorities said Scarborough is being held at the Dillon County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing.

