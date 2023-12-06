Horry County sheriff shares recruitment goals for 2024

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Keeping the community safe means law enforcement offices need to maintain a well-staffed team through recruitment.

In an exclusive interview with WMBF News, Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson detailed recruitment efforts the county has implemented for 2024.

“We went from 64 vacancies to 20 vacancies in a year and a half,” said Thompson.

That was in 2021-2022 during the height of the pandemic.

In his 45-year career, Sheriff Thompson has seen and been through almost anything. Over the last 23 years as head of the department, he has overseen various efforts to increase staffing. One of those efforts includes a county council-backed starting pay increase to nearly $40,000 a year.

“Money is not everything, but it helps to get you started,” said Thompson.

Two years ago, South Carolina lawmakers passed legislation allowing applicants as young as 18 years old to get into a law enforcement career, including corrections officers.

“You think about getting out of high school at 18 years of age, trying to decide what you want to do. If you didn’t want to go to school or if you just wanted to get into the job market, you can start your law enforcement career. As a matter of fact that’s how I started in the jail,” said Thompson.

Just announced last month, Horry-Georgetown Technical College is teaming up with local law enforcement to train the next generation of corrections officers.

The school announced that it is working with both the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office on a new, four-course certificate program for prospective corrections officers.

“That has helped tremendously in that area,” said Thompson.

To apply for the program, students must be 18 years old or turning 18 upon completion of the program. They’re also required to pass a drug screening and clear a criminal background check as well as meet all pre-employment screening requirements set by the sheriff’s offices.

Now with a staff of 300, Horry County sheriff’s deputies run the county detention center, provide security at the courthouse, and provide civil services including executing warrants.

More information on open positions within Horry County’s Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

