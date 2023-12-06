Give the gift of shoes and athletic accessories with Fleet Feet

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fleet Feet Myrtle Beach is a local family owned and operated store.

They strive to create an inclusive culture that educates, inspires, and empowers all people to be successful in their fitness endeavors, whether you are a walker, runner, or just need to be fitted for shoes for work or everyday life.

Their passion is to provide the resources to bring the Grand Strand to its feet!

Learn more about them here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.