Former Clemson All-ACC baseball player Doug Kingsmore passes away

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University announced the passing of former All-ACC baseball player and businessman Doug Kingsmore.

The former Tiger was a co-captain, in any sport, of the Tigers’ first ACC championship team when Clemson won the 1954 ACC title.

He attended Clemson from 1951 to 1954, but had his breakout season as a senior, when he batted .371. He also became the first Tiger to hit 10 home runs in a season. His 10 long balls led the ACC, and he also led the conference in runs with 25 in just 24 games.

Kingsmore also hit 10 home runs in 89 at-bats during the 1954 season. His one homer every 8.9 at-bats stood as the school record for 68 years. In his career, Kingsmore had a .346 batting average and .646 slugging percentage. He also had a .996 fielding percentage as an outfielder.

In addition to winning the ACC championship, the Tigers received a bid to the NCAA District Tournament in 1954, just the third NCAA Tourney bid in program history.

Kingsmore came to Clemson from Union, where he earned 10 letters at Union High School. He lettered four times in baseball, three times in football and three times in basketball.

He later signed a professional contract with the Baltimore Orioles after the 1954 season and played professional baseball for three years in the Tri-State, Carolina and Texas Leagues.

After his playing career, he worked in business and served on the Clemson University Board of Trustees for 12 years.

He was also inducted into the Clemson Hall of Fame in 1985.

Kingsmore passed away on Tuesday evening in Greenville.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.