First female Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor dies at 93

Sandra Day O’Connor to lie in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court on December 18
By Jon Decker
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, passed away on Friday at age 93.

O’Connor often cast the crucial swing vote during her 25 years as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. She grew up on a cattle ranch in Arizona, graduated from high school at the age of 16, and then went on to attend Stanford and Stanford Law School.

Her only job offer upon graduation was as a secretary at a law firm in Los Angeles. But she persisted and offered to work for no pay for the San Mateo County attorney general in California.

Later, O’Connor moved back to Arizona. She established a neighborhood law office and became active in Republican Party politics, rising to serve as the majority leader in Arizona’s state Senate, the first woman to hold that title in the country.

In 1981, O’Connor made history again as President Ronald Reagan’s first nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“She is truly a person for all seasons, possessing those unique qualities of temperament, fairness, intellectual capacity and devotion to the public good,” said Reagan in his nomination announcement

O’Connor was unanimously confirmed to the High Court 99-0. Over her quarter-century on the bench, O’Connor played a key role in cases involving affirmative action, civil rights and abortion. She also joined the court’s conservative majority in Bush vs. Gore, which decided the 2000 presidential election in favor of George W. Bush in 2006.

O’Connor announced her retirement to care for her ailing husband, who is dealing with advanced Alzheimer’s. She stepped away from public life in 2018 when her family announced that she had dementia.

In a statement, Chief Justice John Roberts said, “Sandra Day O’Connor blazed an historic trail as the nation’s first female justice. We celebrate her enduring legacy as a public servant and as a patriot.” The court confirmed that Justice O’Connor will lie in repose ahead of a private memorial service on December 18.

