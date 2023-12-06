FIRST ALERT: Chilly night ahead, warm wet and windy end to the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Chilly weather sticks around tonight before a significant warm up arrives this weekend. A powerful front will deliver rain and wind to the region by Sunday and potentially even a thunderstorm or two.

CHILLY NIGHT AHEAD

With clear skies, temperatures will fall quickly overnight. By daybreak Friday, most areas inland of the Waterway will be in the lower to middle 30s with patchy areas of frost. Temperatures along the beaches will drop into the upper 30s and frost should not be an issue Friday morning.

Clear skies and chilly. (WMBF)

FRIDAY

Friday will be the start of a significant warm up through the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 60s by the afternoon.

Sunny and milder. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Very warm weather will continue to flow across the region on Saturday. Temperatures will soar into the upper 60s to lower 70s by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

A very strong cold front will push through the Carolinas late in the day on Sunday. Ahead of the front, warm and increasingly humid weather will push temperatures into the lower 70s once again.

Turning warmer with an eye on Sunday for increasing wind and rain. (WMBF)

Rain chances will increase through the day with scattered showers possible in the morning followed by much higher rain chances and the risk of some heavier downpours by the afternoon and evening.

Strong upper level winds will overspread the region on Sunday. (WMBF)

Associated with the front will be an area of very strong upper levels winds that will pass over the area Sunday afternoon and evening. These strong winds could potentially result in the risk of a few strong storms, but there remains a high degree of uncertainty in any storm risk. Today’s latest data shows the upper level winds to be slightly weekend. Regardless, increasingly gusty winds are possible with the latest data supporting wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph by late Sunday.

Clearing skies and cooler weather returns once again by early next week.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.