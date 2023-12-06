FIRST ALERT: Colder weather moves in, showers return this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re giving you the First Alert to colder days and mornings ahead. The heavier jacket or coat will become common over the next couple of mornings.

TODAY

A strong cold front is moving through the Carolinas this morning. While the front is strong, it’s a dry front with no rain chances associated for the Grand Strand or Pee Dee.

Sunshine continues today but with the passage of a dry cold front, the wind picks up today! You'll notice that breeze by the afternoon. (WMBF)

The noticeable change from the cold front will be the wind. Gusty winds will develop and shift out of the north throughout the middle of the day and into the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-upper 50s with breezy winds. (WMBF)

Highs on Wednesday will only climb into the middle to upper 50s today. That jacket or extra layer will come in handy for most of the day.

COLD NIGHTS AHEAD

The coldest nights of the week will arrive Wednesday night and Thursday night. Lows will fall into the upper 20s to near 30 for inland areas. Along the beaches, expect temperatures to fall close to freezing. It’s likely that will see frost both Thursday and Friday morning.

The coldest night of the week arrives tonight with frost likely as you step out the door Thursday morning. (WMBF)

Thursday will be a coldest day of the work week with highs only reaching the low-mid 50s. Sunshine continues but that jacket or coat will be a good thing to have for the day.

Prepare for frost Thursday and Friday morning! (WMBF)

Temperatures will be just a couple degrees warmer Thursday night and into Friday morning, but frost is still expected.

NEXT BIG WEATHER MAKER

The mid-week chill will quickly be replaced by warmer weather for the weekend as a strong cold front approaches the Carolinas. Temperatures on Saturday will climb well into the 60s to near 70.

Warmer weather returns for the weekend with our next cold front arriving Sunday. Showers will increase to 70% on Sunday. (WMBF)

The strong front will push into the Carolinas on Sunday with warm temperatures and gusty winds ahead of it. The risk of showers and possibly even thunderstorms will return during the day Sunday.

Our next round of rain comes throughout the day on Sunday with showers around. It's a 70% chance of showers for the second half of your weekend. (WMBF)

Much cooler and drier weather will return once again early next week.

