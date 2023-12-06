Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

FIRST ALERT: Colder weather moves in, showers return this weekend

Here comes our next shot of colder weather! We're giving you the First Alert to cold mornings...
Here comes our next shot of colder weather! We're giving you the First Alert to cold mornings and days ahead.(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re giving you the First Alert to colder days and mornings ahead. The heavier jacket or coat will become common over the next couple of mornings.

TODAY

A strong cold front is moving through the Carolinas this morning. While the front is strong, it’s a dry front with no rain chances associated for the Grand Strand or Pee Dee.

Sunshine continues today but with the passage of a dry cold front, the wind picks up today!...
Sunshine continues today but with the passage of a dry cold front, the wind picks up today! You'll notice that breeze by the afternoon.(WMBF)

The noticeable change from the cold front will be the wind. Gusty winds will develop and shift out of the north throughout the middle of the day and into the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-upper 50s with breezy winds.
Highs will be in the mid-upper 50s with breezy winds.(WMBF)

Highs on Wednesday will only climb into the middle to upper 50s today. That jacket or extra layer will come in handy for most of the day.

COLD NIGHTS AHEAD

The coldest nights of the week will arrive Wednesday night and Thursday night. Lows will fall into the upper 20s to near 30 for inland areas. Along the beaches, expect temperatures to fall close to freezing. It’s likely that will see frost both Thursday and Friday morning.

The coldest night of the week arrives tonight with frost likely as you step out the door...
The coldest night of the week arrives tonight with frost likely as you step out the door Thursday morning.(WMBF)

Thursday will be a coldest day of the work week with highs only reaching the low-mid 50s. Sunshine continues but that jacket or coat will be a good thing to have for the day.

Prepare for frost Thursday and Friday morning!
Prepare for frost Thursday and Friday morning!(WMBF)

Temperatures will be just a couple degrees warmer Thursday night and into Friday morning, but frost is still expected.

NEXT BIG WEATHER MAKER

The mid-week chill will quickly be replaced by warmer weather for the weekend as a strong cold front approaches the Carolinas. Temperatures on Saturday will climb well into the 60s to near 70.

Warmer weather returns for the weekend with our next cold front arriving Sunday. Showers will...
Warmer weather returns for the weekend with our next cold front arriving Sunday. Showers will increase to 70% on Sunday.(WMBF)

The strong front will push into the Carolinas on Sunday with warm temperatures and gusty winds ahead of it. The risk of showers and possibly even thunderstorms will return during the day Sunday.

Our next round of rain comes throughout the day on Sunday with showers around. It's a 70%...
Our next round of rain comes throughout the day on Sunday with showers around. It's a 70% chance of showers for the second half of your weekend.(WMBF)

Much cooler and drier weather will return once again early next week.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a Facebook post, Nakato Japanese Restaurant thanked its customers for their support over...
Japanese steakhouse to close in Myrtle Beach after 45 years
Developers submitted building permit applications for a new Margaritaville resort along Ocean...
‘Margaritaville’ resort will add new hotel to Myrtle Beach skyline if approved
Beach Team Gymnastics at Terry & Don's
WMBF Investigates: Horry County gymnastics coach placed on restriction
Inlet Square Mall will be closing at the beginning of 2024, but Belk and Planet Fitness will...
Inlet Square Mall closing at start of new year; Planet Fitness, Belk to stay on property
The crash occurred on I-74 eastbound near mile marker 116 in Woodford County.
Troopers: 1 dead after car crashes into tree, overturns in Darlington County

Latest News

The combination of two cold fronts has our temperatures falling into the middle of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Mid-week chill on the way
The very warm weather from the weekend is gradually being replaced by much cooler weather for...
FIRST ALERT: Mid-week chill on the way
Clouds continue to clear out today, bringing back brighter skies before the colder weather...
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns today, colder air moves in midweek
WMBF News at 11
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy Sunday followed by cooler weather ahead