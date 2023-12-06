FIRST ALERT: Colder weather moves in, showers return this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re giving you the First Alert to colder days and mornings ahead. The heavier jacket or coat will become common over the next couple of mornings.
TODAY
A strong cold front is moving through the Carolinas this morning. While the front is strong, it’s a dry front with no rain chances associated for the Grand Strand or Pee Dee.
The noticeable change from the cold front will be the wind. Gusty winds will develop and shift out of the north throughout the middle of the day and into the afternoon.
Highs on Wednesday will only climb into the middle to upper 50s today. That jacket or extra layer will come in handy for most of the day.
COLD NIGHTS AHEAD
The coldest nights of the week will arrive Wednesday night and Thursday night. Lows will fall into the upper 20s to near 30 for inland areas. Along the beaches, expect temperatures to fall close to freezing. It’s likely that will see frost both Thursday and Friday morning.
Thursday will be a coldest day of the work week with highs only reaching the low-mid 50s. Sunshine continues but that jacket or coat will be a good thing to have for the day.
Temperatures will be just a couple degrees warmer Thursday night and into Friday morning, but frost is still expected.
NEXT BIG WEATHER MAKER
The mid-week chill will quickly be replaced by warmer weather for the weekend as a strong cold front approaches the Carolinas. Temperatures on Saturday will climb well into the 60s to near 70.
The strong front will push into the Carolinas on Sunday with warm temperatures and gusty winds ahead of it. The risk of showers and possibly even thunderstorms will return during the day Sunday.
Much cooler and drier weather will return once again early next week.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.