Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

FDA is inspecting plant in Ecuador that made lead-tainted fruit pouches

This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows...
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows three recalled applesauce products - WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches. (FDA via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. health officials have launched an inspection of a plant in Ecuador that made the cinnamon applesauce pouches linked to dozens of cases of acute lead poisoning in U.S. children.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said that contaminated cinnamon is the likely source of the lead. An FDA team is collecting samples from the Austrofoods plant that shipped the now recalled applesauce pouches sold widely at Dollar Tree and other stores across the U.S.

The agency said health officials in Ecuador found that cinnamon from Austrofood’s supplier had higher levels of lead than the country allows. The company, Negasmart, is facing sanctions while officials there track down the source of the cinnamon, the FDA reported Tuesday.

At least 64 children from 27 states have reported illnesses potentially linked to the products, which were recalled in late October, the FDA said. So far, all of the children are aged 6 or younger.

The recalled applesauce pouches were sold under the brand names WanaBana, Schnucks and Weis. They were sold at the Dollar Tree, on Amazon and in other online outlets.

The pouches were recalled after officials in North Carolina first reported cases of young children who posted high blood lead levels after eating pouches found to contain extremely high levels of lead.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a Facebook post, Nakato Japanese Restaurant thanked its customers for their support over...
Japanese steakhouse to close in Myrtle Beach after 45 years
Beach Team Gymnastics at Terry & Don's
WMBF Investigates: Horry County gymnastics coach placed on restriction
Inlet Square Mall will be closing at the beginning of 2024, but Belk and Planet Fitness will...
Inlet Square Mall closing at start of new year; Planet Fitness, Belk to stay on property
Developers submitted building permit applications for a new Margaritaville resort along Ocean...
‘Margaritaville’ resort will add new hotel to Myrtle Beach skyline if approved
The crash occurred on I-74 eastbound near mile marker 116 in Woodford County.
Troopers: 1 dead after car crashes into tree, overturns in Darlington County

Latest News

The Timmonsville Police Department is looking for the man they say is behind a Monday shooting.
Police searching for suspect in Timmonsville shooting
A congressman representing the Grand Strand has introduced legislation in hopes of learning...
Fry introduces ‘Chinese Spy Balloon Assessment Act’
Another South Carolina agency is joining the case regarding a boater last seen in Horry County...
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle
Cliff Ellis, who is in his 17th year with the Chanticleers, currently holds the record for...
Coastal Carolina basketball coach Cliff Ellis to retire
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks as he meets with U.S. Attorney Damian Williams...
US files war crime charges against Russians accused of torturing an American in the Ukraine invasion