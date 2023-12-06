Darlington Co. shelter says they must get some dogs off grounds, asking for help

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Humane Society said push has come to shove, and they must get a group of dogs off its ground by Sunday.

The shelter said they hope the list of dogs is not a “euthanasia” list. However, the shelter said the dogs’ lives are in jeopardy as no more time after Sunday is guaranteed because of overcrowding and the dogs’ time spent on the grounds.

“When push comes to shove, YOU all jump to action to save our Darlings, so we are calling it our Push To Shove (PTS) list,” a Facebook post from the shelter reads. “Let’s get these Darlings SAFE off grounds! They are available for foster, foster-to-adopt, adoption, or Rescue.”

The dogs on the list include Rigby, Nancy, Denzel, Sammy and his sibling, Shiloh.

Anyone interested in fostering or adopting can visit the shelter’s website. For rescues, email Kimdchstiedemann@gmail.com.

