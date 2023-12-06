Darlington Co. deputies investigating shooting; SLED assisting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington County deputies are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in the Darlington area.

Deputies are on the scene in the 2500 block of Timmonsville Highway. Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said the shooting was “domestic-related.”

SLED is assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.