Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre presents their annual production of “The Nutcracker”

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Step into a world of magical enchantment!

The Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre, in collaboration with Coastal Dance Centre, proudly presents, “THE NUTCRACKER.”

Here Show Dates and Times:

-NEW- Saturday, December 9, 4 P.M.

-NEW- Saturday, December 16, 4 P.M.

Wednesday, December 20, 2 P.M. and 7 P.M.

Thursday, December 21, 2 P.M. and 7 P.M.

Friday, December 22, 2 P.M. and 7 P.M.

You can catch them at Main Street Theatre, in the Historic Rivertown of Conway! Don’t miss out on this wonderful holiday tradition.

Get your tickets today for the best seats in the house!

How to Purchase Tickets:

Online: cybttickets.org

Phone: 843-488-0821

Box Office: Visit the box office at 331 N Main St, Conway, 29526

