CCU fraternity facing suspension over alleged hazing

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A fraternity at Coastal Carolina University is now facing a possible suspension over alleged hazing.

The school’s recent report in compliance with the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act shows the Alpha Chi Rho fraternity was involved in an incident that happened on Oct. 10. It was brought up on a charge of potential hazing that violated the code of student conduct on Nov. 7.

Documents also show the fraternity faces a five-year suspension that is now pending an appeal.

WMBF News has reached out to the university for comment and has yet to hear back.

