Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

CCU fraternity facing suspension over alleged hazing

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A fraternity at Coastal Carolina University is now facing a possible suspension over alleged hazing.

The school’s recent report in compliance with the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act shows the Alpha Chi Rho fraternity was involved in an incident that happened on Oct. 10. It was brought up on a charge of potential hazing that violated the code of student conduct on Nov. 7.

Documents also show the fraternity faces a five-year suspension that is now pending an appeal.

WMBF News has reached out to the university for comment and has yet to hear back.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a Facebook post, Nakato Japanese Restaurant thanked its customers for their support over...
Japanese steakhouse to close in Myrtle Beach after 45 years
Beach Team Gymnastics at Terry & Don's
WMBF Investigates: Horry County gymnastics coach placed on restriction
Inlet Square Mall will be closing at the beginning of 2024, but Belk and Planet Fitness will...
Inlet Square Mall closing at start of new year; Planet Fitness, Belk to stay on property
Developers submitted building permit applications for a new Margaritaville resort along Ocean...
‘Margaritaville’ resort will add new hotel to Myrtle Beach skyline if approved
The crash occurred on I-74 eastbound near mile marker 116 in Woodford County.
Troopers: 1 dead after car crashes into tree, overturns in Darlington County

Latest News

A congressman representing the Grand Strand has introduced legislation in hopes of learning...
Fry introduces ‘Chinese Spy Balloon Assessment Act’
The Timmonsville Police Department is looking for the man they say is behind a Monday shooting.
Police searching for suspect in Timmonsville shooting
Another South Carolina agency is joining the case regarding a boater last seen in Horry County...
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle
Joseph Holliday, 19, Cadin Booth, 21, and Luke Spirek, 19, are all charged with one count of...
3 arrested in apartment assault near CCU; victim’s eye suffered permanent damage
Tyler Doyle
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle