LIVE: Biden to press Congress to pass Ukraine aid package in Wednesday speech, as US offers dire warnings

President Joe Biden makes remarks Wednesday.
By The Associated Press and ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to publicly call on Congress to pass tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance for Ukraine as his administration warns of dire consequences for Kyiv if lawmakers don’t act.

Biden’s address comes hours after he huddled with leaders of the Group of Seven advanced democracies, which have staunchly supported Ukraine against Russia’s ongoing invasion, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Biden has asked Congress for nearly $106 billion to fund the wars in Ukraine, Israel and other security needs, but has faced stiff resistance on Capitol Hill. Some Republicans have grown tired of providing support to Ukraine after the U.S. has already sent $111 billion, and other GOP lawmakers are insisting on stiff changes to U.S. border policy as a condition of voting for the measure.

The White House has sent increasingly sharp warnings to lawmakers of what would happen if they don’t approve the measure before the end of the year, saying Ukraine’s military would be stalled, or worse.

In a letter to House and Senate leaders, released publicly on Monday, Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young warned the U.S. will run out of funding to send weapons and assistance to Ukraine by the end of the year, saying that would “kneecap” Ukraine on the battlefield.

