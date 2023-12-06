Submit a Tip
3 arrested in apartment assault near CCU; victim’s eye suffered permanent damage

Joseph Holliday (middle), 19, Cadin Booth (left), 21, and Luke Spirek (right), 19, are all...
Joseph Holliday (middle), 19, Cadin Booth (left), 21, and Luke Spirek (right), 19, are all charged with one count of second-degree assault and battery by mob.(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Three men are facing charges in an October assault at an off-campus apartment complex near Coastal Carolina University.

Joseph Holliday, 19, Cadin Booth, 21, and Luke Spirek, 19, are all charged with one count of second-degree assault and battery by mob.

Conway police were called on Oct. 28 to the Pier Conway Apartments off Highway 544.

An officer spoke to the injured man, who said he was not assaulted and only fell.

The officer went and talked with someone else who had a video of the assault. According to an incident report, the video showed four men assaulting the victim.

“There’s blood on the wall and blood on the floor where the attack took place, the incident report reads.

Holliday, Booth and Spirek, are accused of hitting the victim in the face and head multiple times. Arrest warrants state the assault happened after an argument between the men and the victim.

The victim refused to be taken to the hospital for treatment, the report states. He suffered a facial fracture, orbital eye fracture, nose fracture and a rip in his left eye, causing permanent damage, among other injuries, according to arrest warrants.

No arrests were made on the night of the assault.

Holliday, Booth and Spirek were booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center earlier this month and have since been released on $10,000 bonds each.

It is unclear if more arrests are expected in the case.

