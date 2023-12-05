Submit a Tip
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have tied the knot in Mexico, reports say

Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend Cole Tucker pose together at the premiere of the film "tick,...
Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend Cole Tucker pose together at the premiere of the film "tick, tick…BOOM!" on the opening night of the 2021 AFI Fest, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By TMX
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(TMX) - Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have reportedly gotten married in Mexico.

The pair announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post in February, saying, “We couldn’t be happier.”

Rumors swirled over the weekend after a photo posted on social media showed the “High School Musical” star, 34, posing in a breezy, long, white dress on a beach in Tulum, Mexico, on Saturday. And her former costar, Monique Coleman, posted a photo of her own from the same location.

Hudgens was first spotted publicly with the professional baseball player in November 2020, after the pair met on Zoom.

During a May 2021 appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the actress revealed she made the first move.

”If I want something or someone, I’m going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move,” Hudgens told Barrymore.

In November of 2021, the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple for the premiere of “Tick ... Tick ... Boom!”

Speaking to a reporter at the event, Tucker said of Hudgens, “She’s awesome. I love her.”

Appearing earlier this year on “Today with Hoda & Jenna,” Hudgens laughed about an old tweet from Cole in 2012, back when he was a teenager, in which he wrote that he was “in search of: A girl who’s down to watch High School Musical with me and scratch my back.”

”It really is so funny,” Hudgens said.

