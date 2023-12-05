Troopers: 1 dead after car crashes into tree, overturns in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver died following a single-car crash Monday night in Darlington County.

Master Trooper M.R. Ridgeway said the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Floyds Road near Leavensworth Road. The Driver of a 2010 Lexus SUV was traveling north on Floyds Road when they veered left off the road and hit a tree before the SUV overturned.

The driver was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center by EMS but died in the hospital.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.