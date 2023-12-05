Submit a Tip
Troopers: 1 dead after car crashes into tree, overturns in Darlington County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver died following a single-car crash Monday night in Darlington County.

Master Trooper M.R. Ridgeway said the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Floyds Road near Leavensworth Road. The Driver of a 2010 Lexus SUV was traveling north on Floyds Road when they veered left off the road and hit a tree before the SUV overturned.

The driver was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center by EMS but died in the hospital.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

