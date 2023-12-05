Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

These Taylor Swift and Beyoncé songs have the right CPR tempo

FILE -Taylor Swift appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left,...
FILE -Taylor Swift appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left, and Beyonce appears at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles on July 9, 2019.(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift and Beyoncé appear to be good for the heart in more ways than one.

Some of their songs are on the American Heart Association’s list of music that helps with hands-only CPR.

Swift’s “You’re Losing Me, “Welcome to New York” and “Sparks Fly” made the list as well as Beyoncé's “Virgo’s Groove” and “Break My Soul.”

The American Heart Association says the tempos of those songs match the ideal CPR chest compression rate of 100 to 120 pulses per minute.

The American Heart Association says hands-only CPR is only for teens or adults who have collapsed. Helping them involves calling 911 and then performing chest compressions with one hand over the other.

CPR for a baby or child is different, and the Red Cross has details on its website what to do if a little one is unresponsive.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3 a.m. in the Loris area, two Horry County police patrol cars were on the shoulder of...
Shots fired at Horry County police during traffic stop, report shows
Kevin Davis, pictured in this photo with his mother, Kathy Davis, was one of the victims of...
‘Going to miss him terribly’: Mother remembers son killed in fiery Horry County crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Pedestrian killed in Socastee-area crash, victim identified
A police report shows someone called in a bomb threat to Dead Dog Saloon on Friday night.
Report: Bomb threat called into Dead Dog Saloon along Marshwalk; 3 restaurants evacuated
Developers submitted building permit applications for a new Margaritaville resort along Ocean...
‘Margaritaville’ resort will add new hotel to Myrtle Beach skyline if approved

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks with Vice President Kamala Harris...
Vice President Harris breaks nearly 200-year-old record for Senate tiebreaker votes, casts her 32nd
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Tuberville says he’s ending blockade of most military nominees, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved
Kyle Church (right) will be tried in the death of Stewart Heights Elementary School principal...
Man accused of killing Pee Dee principal to be tried next year
Fossil fuel emissions have risen to record levels in 2023, according to scientists.
Global fossil fuel emissions rise to record levels, experts say