Sheriff: Teen in custody following incident with knife at Florence County school

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 16-year-old is in custody after a Tuesday morning incident at West Florence High School, according to the Florence County sheriff.

Sheriff TJ Joye said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. and involved the 16-year-old and a knife.

Joye said they are still working to learn what happened; however, he did say the teen was on the way to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

More information is expected to be released soon.

WMBF has reached out to Florence School District 1 for comment.

