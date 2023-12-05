Submit a Tip
Sheriff: Teen in custody following incident with knife at Florence County school

Sheriff TJ Joye said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. and involved the 16-year-old and a...
Sheriff TJ Joye said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. and involved the 16-year-old and a knife.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 16-year-old is in custody after a Tuesday morning incident at West Florence High School, according to the Florence County sheriff.

Sheriff TJ Joye said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. and involved the 16-year-old and a knife.

Joye said they are still working to learn what happened; however, he did say the teen was on the way to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

More information is expected to be released soon.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

WMBF has reached out to Florence School District 1 for comment.

