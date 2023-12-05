Submit a Tip
SC trooper returns to work over a year after being injured in hit-and-run crash

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina state troopers has returned to work more than a year after being seriously hurt in a hit-and-run collision in Greenville County.

On Oct. 16, 2022, Lance Corporal Devin Kugler was standing outside his patrol car on Cedar Lane Road around 2 a.m. when he was struck. Kugler was on a ventilator and in the ICU following the crash.

Highway Patrol said on Dec. 5, 2023, Kugler returned to work.

