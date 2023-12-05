Submit a Tip
Red Cross looking for volunteers to join South Carolina Disaster Action Teams

The Disaster Action Team provides shelter, financial assistance, health services and counseling after a disaster.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - For those looking for a way to give back this holiday season, the American Red Cross of South Carolina is looking for volunteers for its Disaster Action Team.

The group provides individuals and families with shelter, financial assistance, health services and counseling after a disaster.

Organizers say disasters are a constant thing during this time of year, especially involving fires due to things like heating issues and electric wiring. To prepare, volunteers go through computer-based training and an apprentice program.

Once training is completed, shifts will include responding to emergencies within two hours, night or day, rain or shine, either on the scene or coordinating remotely to provide immediate compassion and care. With experience and further training, volunteers can take on leadership and response coordination roles.

“You provide the first step to their becoming whole again by making sure they have somewhere to go and food to eat,” a Disaster Action Team volunteer said via the Red Cross’ website. “The inconvenience of getting out of bed or changing your plans to respond quickly fades when you realize that your assistance means this family will not be homeless tonight.”

The Disaster Action Team serves its communities 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.

Anyone interested in volunteering can find more information and sign up here.

