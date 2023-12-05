Proposal to increase fines for MYR parking violations moves to full council

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers who park right at the front of the Myrtle Beach International Airport may soon have to pay up.

The Horry County Infrastructure and Regulation Committee approved a resolution to increase the fine for those who park at the airport’s front curb.

The original resolution called for the fine to be increased from $25 to $40 but committee members amended the fine to be increased to $100.

Documents show that cars parked along the front cub create a hazard to those traveling in and out of the airport.

The issue also requires police resources to address the problem. If a car is in violation, Horry County police are required to stay with the car while trying to track down the owner or wait for the car to be towed. The process could take up to an hour, according to the airport.

The resolution will go to the full council for a final vote.

