Police investigating hoax ‘swatting’ call at Myrtle Beach Middle School

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are looking into a fake 911 call that sent officers responding to Myrtle Beach Middle School on Monday.

Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said the incident happened in the afternoon, and police “swiftly” investigated the 911 call. Afterward, police determined it was a fake call, according to Bourcier.

“Out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement remained on their campus through school dismissal,” Bourcier said. “The incident remains under investigation.”

It is unclear what the “swatting” call was about.

WMBF News reached out to a Myrtle Beach police spokesperson, who said the investigation is active and the report on the incident is pending approval.

