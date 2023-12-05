Myrtle Beach Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism hosts’ Winter Holiday Camps

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Registration for Myrtle Beach’s Winter Holiday Camp opens Friday, December 8.

Myrtle Beach Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism staff is offering a six-day camp for ages five to 12.

Bring your youngsters to rejoice in yuletide fun with their friends

.Activities include games, outdoor playtime and arts and crafts. Lunch is not provided.

Camps are from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Wednesdays through Fridays, December 20-22 and December 27-29.

Recreation facilities will be closed for the holiday Monday, December 25, through Tuesday, December 26.

Cost of registration is $45 for city residents and $75 for non-city residents.

