Man accused of killing Pee Dee principal to be tried next year

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The man charged with fatally shooting a Pee Dee elementary school principal will have his day in court next year, according to the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Kyle Church will be tried in the death of Stewart Heights Elementary School principal Dr. Wendy Cook in March of next year, Shipp Daniel with the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office confirmed.

Daniel also told WMBF News that Church was denied bond on Monday, marking the third time the suspect has been denied bond in the case. Daniel said they opposed Church being let out because he “belongs in jail.”

“While everyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty, we are confident in the evidence, and we look forward to presenting our case and to getting justice for Wendy and her family,” Daniel said.

Daniel has previously said surveillance video shows Church and Cook, who were in a relationship, arriving at Church’s home on the 1800 block of Southwind Road on Aug. 20. Church is then seen on video going inside, grabbing a gun and firing multiple shots while Cook was inside the car, according to Daniel.

Dillon County deputies later found Cook dead in the car from a single gunshot wound.

At Church’s last bond hearing, his defense argued he’s not a flight risk because he didn’t run on the night of the deadly shooting, and he was the one who called 911.

The defense also argued that this wasn’t a “cold, calculated, premeditated murder” but instead an argument between the two that ended tragically.

Daniel did not give an exact trial start date.

