Loris city council provides update on forensic audit of city’s hospitality tax fund

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - During Monday’s Loris City Council meeting, interim City Manager Clay Young provided an update on the forensic audit of the Hospitality fund, requested by Councilman Carroll Padgett earlier this year.

“I asked about this because we came to find out certain money came out of the hospitality fund,” said Padgett.

The hospitality fund audit in in conjunction with fiscal years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 also ordered by the city.

“As we complete those two audits from those four years basically we’ll be looking at the hospitality. That will be in a separate format in a separate document,” said Young.

In September, Padgett requested after he said those funds might have been used to pay off some outstanding debt and to erect a mural along Duncan Street.

“The council has to authorize the spending of the money, you can’t just decide oh that’s a good project,” Padgett said.

Padgett said he believes 50% of $1.45 million from the city’s hospitality tax fund was incorrectly used. He claims no one on the Loris City Council was aware of this money being spent or agreed to it.

“There was nothing I remember about doing it. I talked to other council members. they didn’t remember authorizing any payments from this fund,” said Padgett.

Money made from the hospitality tax must be used on tourism-related projects, such as renovating cultural buildings, maintaining beach accesses, or even road upgrades.

Both Padgett and Young stress that this is not a criminal investigation, but rather a check to see where the funds went and who authorized it.

The 2021-2022 audit should be completed in December, while the 2022-2023 audit should be done in January.

Audits must be completed by March 2024.

