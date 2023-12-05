Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Kiss perform last live concert in NYC before making bizarre announcement on band’s future

Kiss performed what they said will be their last live performance on Saturday.
Kiss performed what they said will be their last live performance on Saturday.(CNN, Pophouse Entertainment)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The end of one era in music history seems to be coming as a new one begins with the use of breakthrough technology.

The legendary rock band Kiss took the stage last Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City for what is expected to be the group’s last live performance.

However, Kiss is hoping to live on well beyond its physical presence on stage.

At the end of Saturday’s show, the group’s new digital avatars performed “God Gave Rock and Roll to You.”

Kiss joined forces with Pophouse Entertainment Group, based in Sweden, to make this happen.

Producer George Lucas’ visual effects company helped produce the Kiss avatars.

The group has not yet announced its future plans or when the avatars will hit the stage.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Pedestrian killed in Socastee-area crash, victim identified
2 killed after car collides with tree near Loris
Around 3 a.m. in the Loris area, two Horry County police patrol cars were on the shoulder of...
Shots fired at Horry County police during traffic stop, report shows
Kevin Davis, pictured in this photo with his mother, Kathy Davis, was one of the victims of...
‘Going to miss him terribly’: Mother remembers son killed in fiery Horry County crash
Person hurt after vehicle overturns in Horry County crash

Latest News

Mother mourns loss of son killed in fiery Loris crash: 'He was a very special young man'
Darius Rucker on receiving Hollywood star: ‘Biggest thing that’s ever happened to me’
Project aimed at bringing around 3,300 homes to Conway inches closer to approval
1 hurt in Timmonsville shooting, arrest ‘forthcoming,’ chief says
Santee Cooper board approves land transactions for Conway, Grand Strand Humane Society