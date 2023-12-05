Japanese steakhouse to close in Myrtle Beach after 45 years

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Japanese steakhouse decided not to reopen its Myrtle Beach location after a 2019 fire continued to cause issues for the restaurant.

In a Facebook post, Nakato Japanese Restaurant thanked its customers for their support over the last 45 years.

“Many of you have become our family and friends and included Nakato as a part of your family’s tradition,” the post reads. “We will truly miss that.”

However, the restaurant said they have been in “heavy” litigation with an insurance company over a 2019 fire at the restaurant.

“...We were unable to make up the loss that we have incurred to make it possible to reopen,” the post reads.

The restaurant, which, according to its Facebook page, is family-owned and operated, plans to post memories from over the years in the coming days.

They also invited customers to share their memories and visit the steakhouse’s flagship restaurant in Atlanta.

