Inlet Square Mall closing at start of new year; Planet Fitness, Belk to stay on property

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s the end of an era for a mall in Murrells Inlet.

The new owners of Inlet Square Mall announced that the interior mall is set to close in the first quarter of 2024 as they prepare to redevelop the property.

“Interior malls across America have become increasingly difficult to operate, and Inlet Square has not been immune from that trend. We regret the impact this decision will have on our current tenants; however, due to vacancy rates and other economic pressures, operating the interior mall is simply no longer viable,” said Paramount Development Corporation, an agent for the owners, in a statement.

Businesses in the mall received a notice that the mall will close on January 15, and they must be out by then.

It comes after Horry County leaders announced last week that the mall had been purchased and will be redeveloped.

Steve Purett, the owner of Different Drum in the mall, said the closures don’t come as a surprise.

“We’ve been given notice. We’ve known for over the last year, month to month,” Purett explained.

But despite knowing the end was near, he said it’s still a bittersweet feeling to pack up and leave.

“Lots of memories here, lots of special events have happened here. I’m really gonna miss it, but it’s been a great opportunity here,” Purett said. “I’ve been here the last four and a half years and I could not have asked for anything better.”

Purett said he will take his drumming business to Surfside Beach where he will open up a shop in February.

But not all businesses at the mall will be forced to leave.

The development group said Belk and Planet Fitness will remain open and will be incorporated as tenants of the redeveloped property.

“Our objective with the redevelopment is for Inlet Square to add value and vibrancy to the community well into the future. We are extremely excited about what the future holds for Inlet Square,” Paramount Development Corporation said.

The developer said the revitalization will include retail, restaurants, hotels and medical facilities.

