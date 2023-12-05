Horry County leaders pause discussions on lifting development restrictions along Highway 90

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A resolution to allow more building and development along a busy Horry County highway has been paused for now.

The Horry County Infrastructure and Regulation Committee looked over a resolution today that would rescind a previous resolution that limited rezoning and lot sizes along Highway 90.

Horry County Council passed a resolution back in 2021 that restricted rezoning and limited lot sizes to a minimum of 14,500 square feet. It was meant to put a pause on large developments with lots of smaller homes along Highway 90 between Highways 501 and 22 to address infrastructure and traffic issues.

During a packed meeting on Tuesday, some councilmembers said the resolution has led to confusion for some developers who believe that resolution means that no construction can happen along Highway 90.

Councilman Bill Howard said developers aren’t submitting rezoning requests in the area, and he’s afraid that means the county is losing out on projects that could be good for the area.

Councilman Michael Masciarelli suggested a compromise of keeping the resolution in place but bringing the minimum square footage down to 10,000 per lot rather than 14,500.

However several residents pleaded during the meeting to keep the resolution in place because even though building has slowed, the traffic congestion has not.

“[Highway] 90 has been growing leaps and bounds and it got to the point that the traffic on 90 has been incredibly crazy,” said resident Felicia Soto. “We’re not here to tell people to stop building, we’re not here to say, ‘We’re going to stand in the way of a man’s right to build,’ … we just have to have smart building.”

The Grand Strand Area Transportation Study has commissioned a study for improvements of Highway 90 and has received a draft of the recommendations. It’s also anticipated that the RIDE IV committee will consider these recommendations in its plan.

Following a lengthy discussion, Councilman Mark Causey made a motion to table the resolution and keep the 2021 resolution in place. It’s not clear when the issue will be brought back for the committee to reconsider.

