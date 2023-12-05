HCFR: 3 injured in 2-car crash in Little River area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working to clear the scene of a 2-car crash in the Little River area Monday night.

HCFR said the crash happened around 7:26 p.m. in the area of North Highway 57 and Gore Road. During the crash one car overturned.

Three people were sent to the hospital with injuries.

As of 8:16 p.m., lanes of traffic are blocked.

People are asked to avoid the area for the safety of the crews on the scene and to avoid delays.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

