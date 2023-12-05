Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Hawkeyes’ shutout in Big Ten Championship leads to free beer at sports bar

Hawkeye’s shutout in Big Ten Championship leads to free beer at Cedar Rapids sports bar
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - ”Pour until they score” was the deal a sports bar in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, offered during Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game.

Anyone who signed up to play on a golf simulator at X-Golf Cedar Rapids during the game would get free beer until the University of Iowa Hawkeyes scored against the University of Michigan.

Iowa’s 26-0 shutout in the loss turned into around 100 free beers, which cost the bar roughly $500 dollars, but staff said they don’t have any regrets.

“I think that being locally owned, it’s nice to do things for the community,” general manager Destinee Briner said.

They’ve held this promotion throughout the season and they’ll offer something for Iowa’s bowl game against Tennessee on New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Pedestrian killed in Socastee-area crash, victim identified
2 killed after car collides with tree near Loris
Around 3 a.m. in the Loris area, two Horry County police patrol cars were on the shoulder of...
Shots fired at Horry County police during traffic stop, report shows
Kevin Davis, pictured in this photo with his mother, Kathy Davis, was one of the victims of...
‘Going to miss him terribly’: Mother remembers son killed in fiery Horry County crash
Person hurt after vehicle overturns in Horry County crash

Latest News

Mother mourns loss of son killed in fiery Loris crash: 'He was a very special young man'
Darius Rucker on receiving Hollywood star: ‘Biggest thing that’s ever happened to me’
Project aimed at bringing around 3,300 homes to Conway inches closer to approval
1 hurt in Timmonsville shooting, arrest ‘forthcoming,’ chief says
Santee Cooper board approves land transactions for Conway, Grand Strand Humane Society