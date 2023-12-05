Submit a Tip
Hackers access millions of 23andMe customer profiles

Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly 7 million customer profiles.
Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly 7 million customer profiles.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly 7 million customer profiles.

In some cases, that includes users’ ancestry reports, zip codes and birth years.

The company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission said roughly 14,000 of the company’s user accounts were breached by the hackers.

23andMe is standing by that number but is also now saying hackers were able to access some 5.5 million profiles that use a feature called DNA relatives.

The feature allows users to find genetic relatives.

The company also says hackers accessed a subset of family tree information on 1.4 million DNA relatives’ profiles.

A 23andMe spokesperson did not respond to questions about who carried out the hack.

The company says it’s notifying affected customers and has taken steps to further protect customer data.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

