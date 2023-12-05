Submit a Tip
Gasoline explosion in Georgetown County sends man to hospital, official says

It happened Monday around 3:30 p.m. on Tailwater Trail near David W Ray Drive.
It happened Monday around 3:30 p.m. on Tailwater Trail near David W Ray Drive.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown County Fire & EMS responded to a gasoline explosion Monday that burned a man working on a car.

Assistant Chief Aaron Bostick said the man was taken to the hospital but it is unclear how he’s doing now.

Bostick also added that the incident did not warrant an investigation.

