Experts forecast SC economy will slow down in 2024 but continue to grow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Experts say South Carolina’s economy is looking bright headed into the new year with some clouds on the horizon.

Economists from the University of South Carolina presented their 2024 forecast for the state at the annual Economic Outlook Conference in Columbia on Tuesday.

“The key economic theme that we’ll see in 2024 that will emerge and that has emerged already is this theme of readjustment,” USC Research Economist Joey Von Nessen said.

Economists said the South Carolina’s economy has been overheated since 2020 and that growth will likely continue in 2024 but at a slower pace.

They said inflation has been dropping this year, and for the first time in more than two years, wage growth is now outpacing inflation.

“This means that, on average, South Carolinians are no longer losing purchasing power like they have been over the last several years, and this makes it less likely that consumer spending will pull back next year,” Von Nessen said.

Economists predict South Carolinians could see some stabilization in the housing market headed into the new year.

“We’ve been talking about recession for several years now. We hear that across the board, across the different economists and in the media. We can arguably say this is the most predicted recession in history, that, fortunately, has not come to pass,” Von Nessen said.

At 2.9%, the state’s unemployment rate is the lowest it has been since before the pandemic.

Despite population growth across all regions, economists believe South Carolina’s labor shortage will continue for several years, with Baby Boomers and retirees predominantly moving to the state and unlikely to fill open jobs.

Over the coming years, thousands of jobs are expected to open up, which USC Economics Professor Douglas Woodward said poses South Carolina’s biggest economic challenge entering 2024.

“Where are we going to find the labor for this continued expansion? Every industry, I think, right now in South Carolina, whether it’s manufacturing, tourism, healthcare, is experiencing labor shortages,” Woodward said.

“Companies are going to have to get creative in terms of how they can recruit employees, how they can retain employees,” Von Nessen added.

But they said that means good news for people looking for jobs: Economists believe this is South Carolina’s best job market in a generation, if not even longer.

