The Champion Autism Network is throwing a Totally Ausome 80′s Party

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Let’s get dressed in our best 80′s fashion!

Join The Champion Autism Network as they honor Stuart Butler, enjoy a meal together and dance the night away to live music by Miracle Max and The Pet Monsters.

This will be January 25th, 2024 at the Landmark Resort!

Tickets and Sponsorships are available now!

Learn more here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.