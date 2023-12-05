Submit a Tip
The Champion Autism Network is throwing a Totally Ausome 80′s Party

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Let’s get dressed in our best 80′s fashion!

Join The Champion Autism Network as they honor Stuart Butler, enjoy a meal together and dance the night away to live music by Miracle Max and The Pet Monsters.

This will be January 25th, 2024 at the Landmark Resort!

Tickets and Sponsorships are available now!

Learn more here!

