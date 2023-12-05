Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Brenda Lee’s ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ hits No. 1 on Billboard chart, 65 years after release

Brenda Lee performs at the "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" concert at the Country Music...
Brenda Lee performs at the "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" concert at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Dec. 9, 2015 in Nashville.(Laura Roberts | Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – One of the most iconic Christmas songs of all time has made Billboard chart history.

Brenda Lee’s holiday classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” just hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time –65 years after its release.

The song was originally recorded and released in 1958. It first hit the Billboard Hot 100 in December of 1960 when it debuted at No. 64. It peaked at No. 14 two weeks after its debut.

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” hit its previous all-time high on the chart in the No. 2 spot in December of 2019 and again last year.

The song breaks the record for longest climb to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. According to Billboard, it surpasses the 25-year gap between the release of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in 1994 and its rise to No. 1 in 2019.

Lee is set to perform “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” on NBC’s “Christmas at the Opry,” airing Dec. 7. The song also finally got a proper music video this year.

Lee also has joined TikTok, sharing videos about the hit song and her career with a new, young audience.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3 a.m. in the Loris area, two Horry County police patrol cars were on the shoulder of...
Shots fired at Horry County police during traffic stop, report shows
Kevin Davis, pictured in this photo with his mother, Kathy Davis, was one of the victims of...
‘Going to miss him terribly’: Mother remembers son killed in fiery Horry County crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Pedestrian killed in Socastee-area crash, victim identified
Developers submitted building permit applications for a new Margaritaville resort along Ocean...
‘Margaritaville’ resort will add new hotel to Myrtle Beach skyline if approved
A police report shows someone called in a bomb threat to Dead Dog Saloon on Friday night.
Report: Bomb threat called into Dead Dog Saloon along Marshwalk; 3 restaurants evacuated

Latest News

Man accused of killing Pee Dee principal to be tried next year
Teen threatened officer with knife at Florence County high school, sheriff’s office says
Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for his domestic assault trial, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023,...
Jonathan Majors’ accuser said actor’s ‘violent temper’ left her fearful before alleged assault
Highway 90 in Horry County
Horry County leaders pause discussions on lifting Highway 90 development restrictions
Kyle Church (right) will be tried in the death of Stewart Heights Elementary School principal...
Man accused of killing Pee Dee principal to be tried next year