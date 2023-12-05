Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

9-year-old girl organizes pet drive to honor her dog that died last Christmas

A 9-year-old girl is channeling the grief of losing her dog into helping other pets without...
A 9-year-old girl is channeling the grief of losing her dog into helping other pets without homes.
By KCNC Staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND RANCH, Colo. (KCNC) - A 9-year-old is not letting the grief of losing her dog take over. Instead, she is using her story and the holiday season to give back to pets without homes in her community.

It was around Christmas last year when Milly Kukuczka lost her best friend, the dog she had since she was a baby.

“She was a border collie mix and her name was Bella,” Milly said.

Her mom Ashley Kukuczka said it’s been hard to watch her daughter struggle with losing Bella.

This Christmas, Milly decided to help other pets.

“I thought it was sad that pets didn’t have owners, especially around the holidays,” Milly said.

Her mom said when she and her husband asked Milly for her Christmas list, she went into her art room and came out with a flyer for a “pet drive donation.”

Her parents reached out to a local animal shelter called the Denver Dumb Friends League, who shared the pet drive on social media. Soon, the community jumped in to help.

“We’ve partnered with our gym and with her school we’ve set boxes up there. I’m collecting some at my work. My husband’s collecting some at his work,” Kukuczka said.

Milly wants to collect as many toys, food and pet supplies as she can.

“Just make sure that every pet feels love even if they don’t have a home on Christmas,” Kukuczka said.

Milly says that even though she is “little,” she can still “make a big difference.”

The pet drive runs through Dec. 21.

Milly will deliver the items to the Denver Dumb Friends League so the pets can get their presents in time for Christmas.

Copyright 2023 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3 a.m. in the Loris area, two Horry County police patrol cars were on the shoulder of...
Shots fired at Horry County police during traffic stop, report shows
Kevin Davis, pictured in this photo with his mother, Kathy Davis, was one of the victims of...
‘Going to miss him terribly’: Mother remembers son killed in fiery Horry County crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Pedestrian killed in Socastee-area crash, victim identified
A police report shows someone called in a bomb threat to Dead Dog Saloon on Friday night.
Report: Bomb threat called into Dead Dog Saloon along Marshwalk; 3 restaurants evacuated
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

It happened Monday around 3:30 p.m. on Tailwater Trail near David W Ray Drive.
Gasoline explosion in Georgetown County sends man to hospital, official says
Sheriff TJ Joye said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. and involved the 16-year-old and a...
Sheriff: Teen in custody following incident with knife at Florence County school
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
The shooting happened on Halloween night.
Waffle House employee in jail after what family says was a self-defense shooting at work