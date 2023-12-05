Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

3-year-old killed in traffic identified, GoFundMe set up to cover funeral costs

Officials said 3-year-old Cayden Denny died after he ran into traffic.
Officials said 3-year-old Cayden Denny died after he ran into traffic.(Kevin Preza via GoFundMe)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The family of a 3-year-old is grieving after he ran out into traffic and was killed Sunday in Florida.

Kevin Preza started a GoFundMe for the family to help cover funeral expenses for Cayden Denny.

“He was the coolest little boy and his family’s pride and joy,” Preza said in the post alongside the fundraiser. “They were a young family, just getting their lives as a family started out. Cayden lost his life from a motor vehicle accident. This tragedy leaves a big hole in a lot of people’s hearts.”

According to the GoFundMe, any additional money raised will help pay for various expenses and bills while they deal with Cayden’s loss and his mother’s injuries.

Cayden was killed just before 8 p.m. Sunday when he ran into a busy roadway.

The Melbourne Police Department said Cayden’s mother had parked her vehicle with Cayden inside as the two were returning home. When they got out of the vehicle, Cayden took off behind the vehicle and a trailer attached to the back and ran into the street.

Cayden’s mother noticed and chased him in an attempt to stop him from running into the street.

Both Cayden and his mother were hit by a 2009 Honda Pilot.

Both Cayden and his mother were injured. The 3-year-old’s injuries were fatal, while no details were given on the extent of his mother’s injuries.

The accident is still under investigation, but officials said drugs and alcohol do not seem to be a factor.

“Whether you are in a position to help or not, please keep Cayden and his parents in your thoughts and prayers while they go through this incredibly difficult time,” Preza said.

As of Tuesday, the GoFundMe has raised over $7,000 of its $10,000 goal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3 a.m. in the Loris area, two Horry County police patrol cars were on the shoulder of...
Shots fired at Horry County police during traffic stop, report shows
Kevin Davis, pictured in this photo with his mother, Kathy Davis, was one of the victims of...
‘Going to miss him terribly’: Mother remembers son killed in fiery Horry County crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Pedestrian killed in Socastee-area crash, victim identified
Developers submitted building permit applications for a new Margaritaville resort along Ocean...
‘Margaritaville’ resort will add new hotel to Myrtle Beach skyline if approved
A police report shows someone called in a bomb threat to Dead Dog Saloon on Friday night.
Report: Bomb threat called into Dead Dog Saloon along Marshwalk; 3 restaurants evacuated

Latest News

Horry County gymnastics coach placed on restriction
Horry County leaders pause discussions on lifting Highway 90 development restrictions
Man accused of killing Pee Dee principal to be tried next year
Teen threatened officer with knife at Florence County high school, sheriff’s office says
Inlet Square Mall closing at start of new year; Planet Fitness, Belk to stay on property